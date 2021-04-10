Youngstown State offense struggles as Penguins fall to Missouri State

YSU falls to 1-6 on the season after falling to Missouri State in their final road game of the year

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (WKBN) – The Youngstown State football team dropped their sixth game of the spring season Saturday, falling to Missouri State 21-10.

It is the first win for the Bears over the Penguins since 2011.

YSU opened the scoring in the second quarter when Colt McFadden capped off the Penguins drive with a 38-yard field goal to make it 3-0.

But the Bears would respond on the following drive with a two-yard touchdown run by Jeremiah Wilson which gave MSU the lead 7-3.

The score would stay that way until the third quarter when Jaden Johnson found Damoriea Vick for a 8-yard touchdown completion to push the Bears lead to 14-3.

Missouri State would add another touchdown later in the third quarter when Johnson hit Vick again, this time from 31-yards out to make it 21-3 Bears.

Youngstown State would score their first touchdown of the game in the fourth quarter when Joe Craycraft found Liberty grad Dra Rushton for a 6-yard touchdown catch to make it 21-10.

Girard grad and YSU redshirt freshman Mark Waid did not play in the matchup. Craycraft got his third start of the year.

The win gives Missouri State at least a share of the Missouri Valley Football Conference championship, their first in 30 years.

The Penguins fall to 1-6 on the year and will wrap up the spring season next Saturday at home against North Dakota.

