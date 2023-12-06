ATHENS, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State men’s basketball picked up a big 78-72 road win over Ohio on Wednesday night.

The Penguins used an 8-0 run in the second half to take a 12-point advantage and control of the game late.

YSU finished with four scorers in double figures, led by Brandon Rush dropping a game-high 19 points with three 3-pointers.

Both DJ Burns and Brett Thompson would score 14 points, while forward Ziggy Reid also hit the 10-point mark.

After grabbing a game-high 11 boards, Burns registered his fifth double-double of the season.

The Youngstown State defense also held the Bobcats to a season-low 39.7% shooting from the field.

With the win, YSU improves to 6-3 on the season and hit the road again on Saturday as they face Western Michigan at 1:00 p.m.