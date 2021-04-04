Youngstown State newcomer wins weekly conference award

YSU junior running back Jaleel McLaughlin was named MVFC Newcomer of the Week on Sunday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State junior and Notre Dame College transfer Jaleel McLaughin has been named Missouri Valley Football Conference Newcomer of the Week, the league announced Sunday.

McLaughin racked up 122 yards on the ground in the Penguins’ 27-24 loss to Western Illinois on Saturday night.

It is the fourth straight week that the junior has had at least 100 yards rushing.

McLaughin had a 73-yard touchdown run in the first half. It is the longest touchdown run of his career at YSU.