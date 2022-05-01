YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown State men’s tennis team captured the programs first ever Horizon League title by topping IUPUI in the league championship Sunday afternoon.

YSU won the final match 4-0 and have not lost to a Horizon League team this season.

The Penguins would take the doubles point by winning two of their three matches and captured three singles wins to complete the victory.

Clement Mainguy, David Alvarez Moreno and Will Everett picked up singles wins while the duos of Moreno/Mainguy and Everett/Nathan Favier eared doubles wins.

YSU will find out its NCAA postseason destination on Monday evening, with the selection set for 6 p.m.