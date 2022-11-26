MACOMB, Ill. (WKBN) – The Youngstown State men’s basketball team bounced back from a loss earlier this week as the Penguins topped Western Illinois 88-64.

YSU led by six at the break and outscored the Leathernecks 51-33 in the second half to cruise to the victory.

Malek Green led the Penguins’ with 21 points while Adrian Nelson and Brandon Rush added 11 points each.

The win moves YSU to 5-2 on the season and will return to action on Thursday with the Penguins opening Horizon League play at Northern Kentucky.