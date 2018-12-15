Youngstown State men grab road win at Binghamton

Copyright by WKBN - All rights reserved

BINGHAMTON, New York (WKBN) - Freshman Darius Quisenberry scored a team-high 14 points and the Penguins defense allowed 32.7 field-goal percentage as the Youngstown State men's basketball team defeated Binghamton, 58-48, on Saturday afternoon at Dr. Bai Lee Court at the Events Center.

The Penguins improve to 4-8 on the year while the Bearcats fall to 3-8.

Sophomore Garrett Covington also reached double figures in scoring with 11 points and sophomore Naz Bohannon just missed a double-double with eight points and 10 rebounds. Freshman Jelani Simmon made three 3-pointers for nine points off the bench.

The Penguins, who led for more than 32 minutes, trailed the Bearcats, 7-4, before going on a 12-2 run to take a 16-9 lead after a 3-pointer by Devin Morgan at the 7:25 mark.

Binghamton got back within three, 18-15, with 2:28 left before halftime, but jumper by Morgan and 3-pointer by Quisenberry and Simmons gave the Penguins a 26-17 lead at the intermission.

A 3-pointer by Binghamton's Caleb Stewart, who led the Bearcats with 15 points, cut the deficit to six, 26-20, but baskets by Noe Anabir, Bohannon and Covington pushed the YSU advantage back to 12, 32-20, with 16:16 left in the game.

Binghamton got within seven, 37-30, after a 3-pointer by Sam Sessoms, but Quisenberry answered with a 3 of his own to push the YSU lead back to 10, 40-30, midway through the half.

The Bearcats would not get any closer than nine points the rest of the way.

Youngstown State closes out the non-league portion of the slate against nationally-ranked Ohio State, Tuesday, Dec. 18. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.

COURTESY: YOUNGSTOWN STATE ATHLETICS