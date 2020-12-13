Youngstown State men earn first road win of the season at Binghamton

Darius Quisenberry and Naz Bohannon returned to the lineup Sunday in the win

BINGHAMTON, New York (WKBN) – The Youngstown State men’s basketball team hit the road for the first time this season and came away with a win against Binghamton, 79-65, Sunday afternoon.

The Penguins welcomed back Naz Bohannon and Darius Quisenberry after they both missed the season opener Wednesday night.

Quisenberry scored his 1,000th career point in the win, finishing with 17 points on the night.

Bohannon led the Penguins with 23 points, while Michael Akuchie had a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds.

Garrett Covington rounded out the Penguins double-figure scorers with 11 points.

YSU is back in action on Monday as they welcome West Virginia Tech to the Beeghly Center with tipoff at 4PM.