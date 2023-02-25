INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WKBN) – The Youngstown State men’s basketball team are regular season conference champions for the first time in school history after topping IUPUI 93-79 Saturday night.

The win clinches at least a share of the title. If Cleveland State loses to Milwaukee, the Penguins will have the outright title.

Regardless of the Vikings result, YSU will be the top-seed in the Horizon League Tournament, owning the tiebreaker over Cleveland State.

The Penguins trailed by one at the half but outscored the Jaguars 55-38 in the second half.

Malek Green led Youngstown State with 21 points while Brandon Rush and Adrian Nelson each had 18 apiece.

Dwayne Cohill would have 16 and John Lovelace Junior added 10.

With the win, YSU finishes the regular season 23-8 overall and 15-5 in Horizon League play. The Penguins will host a quarterfinal game on Thursday against the lowest-remaining seed after first round play on Tuesday.