YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown State men’s basketball team let a late lead slip away to rival Cleveland State 86-80 in overtime.

The Penguins led by 3 with under 20 seconds to go when the Vikings D’Moi Hodge hit a three in the corner to tie the game with just seconds left on the clock.

In overtime, Cleveland State would outscore Youngstown State 11-5 to grab the win.

Shemar Rathan-Mayes led the Penguins with a career-high 21 points while Dwayne Cohill had 19 and Tevin Olison added 15.

For Cleveland State, Hodge led the Vikings with 31 points.

YSU falls to 9-7 overall and 3-3 in the Horizon League while CSU moves to 10-3 and 6-0 in league play.