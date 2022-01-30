YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown State women’s basketball team let a 10-point second half lead slip away to Oakland on Sunday, falling to the Golden Grizzlies 56-52.

Watch the video above to see highlights from the game.

YSU led by 10 with 1:55 left in the 3rd quarter but Oakland would go on a 9-0 run to close the third and open the fourth to close the gap.

In the fourth quarter, the Golden Grizzlies outscored the Penguins 20-10.

YSU trailed by 2 points with less than 5 seconds in the game with the ball but Chelsea Olson’s inbounds pass to Lilly Ritz went out of bounds.

Oakland would hit both of their ensuing free throws to push the lead to two possessions and out of reach for YSU.

Ritz led the Penguins with 15 points while Olson had 14 and Paige Shy added 13.

For Oakland, Creanne Beatty had a team-high 14 points.

With the loss, YSU falls to 18-3 and 12-2 in the Horizon League.