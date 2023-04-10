YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown State Men’s basketball team continues to build through the NCAA Transfer Portal.

On Monday afternoon, 6’6″ forward Ziggy Reid announced on social media his commitment to the Penguins program.

Reid has played the last four seasons at Merrimack College, and averaged 10.3 points and 4 rebounds per game during that span.

Last year, he started all 34 games for the Warriors and finished second on the team in scoring with 14 points per contest.

Reid helped lead Merrimack to their first NEC Tournament Championship this past season and was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player.