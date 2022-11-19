YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown State football team scored 21-unanswered points in the second half to rally past Southern Illinois 28-21 at Stambaugh Stadium on Saturday.

The Penguins fell behind 21-7 in the fourth quarter but would respond on their next drive following the Salukis touchdown when Salem grad Mitch Davidson hooked up with Bryce Oliver on a 48-yard touchdown to make it 21-14.

Late in the fourth quarter, Davidson and Oliver would connect again, this time from 22-yards out to tie the game at 21-21.

After the Penguins forced a quick three-and-out, YSU would take the lead on a Jaleel McLaughlin 22-yard touchdown to complete the comeback and give Youngstown State the 28-21 win.

YSU improves to 7-4 on the season and will await the selection committees’ decision on a potential at-large bid into the FCS Playoffs.