YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Former Youngstown State standout Kendrick Perry added another championship trophy to his resume on Wednesday.

Perry, who plays for Buducnost, a professional basketball club in Montenegro, scored a team-high 27 points in their title game against Mornar.

He posted a picture on social media Wednesday with the club’s 14th championship trophy.

Over the last nine years, Perry has played professionally overseas for 11 different teams, from Greece to Australia. He was named Most Valuable Player in the Slovenian League Finals last season and has helped win the Greek Super Cup (2021), Slovenian Supercup (2020), Macedonian Cup (2017), and Hungarian Cup (2016).

Kendrick Perry was a three-time First Team All-Horizon League player at Youngstown State and ranks third all-time with 1,991 career points.