Youngstown State golfer within striking distance at NCAA Columbus Regional

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State golfer Katlyn Shutt sits five-shots off the lead after the first round of the NCAA Columbus Regional on Monday.

Shutt shot a two-over, 74 in her first round Monday that featured two birdies and four bogeys.

Michigan’s Hailey Borja leads the field after a three-under, 69.

As a team, Youngstown State sits in 17th place after shooting a combined 322, 34-over par.

Oklahoma leads the way at two-under. Just three teams sit at even or under-par after the first round.

The top-six teams and three indiviuals will advance to the NCAA Championships.

2nd-round play will begin Tuesday morning at Ohio State’s Scarlet Course.