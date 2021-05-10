Youngstown State golfer within striking distance at NCAA Columbus Regional

Sports

Shutt sits at five-shots off the lead after her first round at the NCAA Columbus Regional on Monday

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Cleveland State Kayln Shutt

Courtesy of David Dermer

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State golfer Katlyn Shutt sits five-shots off the lead after the first round of the NCAA Columbus Regional on Monday.

Shutt shot a two-over, 74 in her first round Monday that featured two birdies and four bogeys.

Michigan’s Hailey Borja leads the field after a three-under, 69.

As a team, Youngstown State sits in 17th place after shooting a combined 322, 34-over par.

Oklahoma leads the way at two-under. Just three teams sit at even or under-par after the first round.

The top-six teams and three indiviuals will advance to the NCAA Championships.

2nd-round play will begin Tuesday morning at Ohio State’s Scarlet Course.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com