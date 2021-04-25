Youngstown State golfer sets conference tournament record; Penguins top leaderboard after day 1

YSU's Katlyn Shutt shot a 67 on Sunday, a new single-round scoring low record in the Horizon League Tournament

Courtesy of David Dermer

WEST LAFAYETTE, Indiana (WKBN) – The Youngstown State women’s golf team is in first place of the Horizon League Tournament after day one of play thanks to a record-setting day from senior Katlyn Shutt.

She shot a five-under, 67 in first round play, which is a new league championship single-round scoring record.

Shutt broke the previous single-round scoring record of 70, which was set by Loyola’s April Ohlendorf in 2013.

Her historic performance helped the Penguins post a first-round score of 296 to hold a one-stroke lead over Green Bay after one round of play. On the individual leaderboard, Shutt holds a five-stroke lead over Green Bay’s Katie Warpinski.

The 67 is a season-low for Shutt on the season. She posted nine pars, seven birdies and two bogeys on the day.

The low-round is also the second lowest in program history for the Penguins.

The second round of the Horizon League Women’s Golf Championship will take place Monday on the Ackerman-Allen Course at Birck Boilermaker Golf Complex. Youngstown State is set to tee off at 8:15 a.m.

