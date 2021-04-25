Youngstown State golfer sets conference tournament record; Penguins top leaderboard after day 1

WEST LAFAYETTE, Indiana (WKBN) – The Youngstown State women’s golf team is in first place of the Horizon League Tournament after day one of play thanks to a record-setting day from senior Katlyn Shutt.
She shot a five-under, 67 in first round play, which is a new league championship single-round scoring record.
Shutt broke the previous single-round scoring record of 70, which was set by Loyola’s April Ohlendorf in 2013.
Her historic performance helped the Penguins post a first-round score of 296 to hold a one-stroke lead over Green Bay after one round of play. On the individual leaderboard, Shutt holds a five-stroke lead over Green Bay’s Katie Warpinski.
The 67 is a season-low for Shutt on the season. She posted nine pars, seven birdies and two bogeys on the day.
The low-round is also the second lowest in program history for the Penguins.
The second round of the Horizon League Women’s Golf Championship will take place Monday on the Ackerman-Allen Course at Birck Boilermaker Golf Complex. Youngstown State is set to tee off at 8:15 a.m.