YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown State University senior running back Jaleel McLaughlin has been named a first-team All-FCS All-American by HERO Sports the service announced on Thursday.
It is the first time that McLaughlin has been named a first-team All-American.
This past season, he rushed for 1,588 yards on 227 carries and scored 13 touchdowns.
Last month, McLaughlin was named the Missouri Valley Offensive Player of the Year and is a finalist for the Walter Payton Award.
He is the Penguins’ first first-team All-American since Mychal Savage in 2009.
McLaughlin finished his career as the NCAA’s all-time leading rusher.