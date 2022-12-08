Youngstown State running back Jaleel McLaughlin is among 30 finalists for the 2022 Walter Payton Award.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown State University senior running back Jaleel McLaughlin has been named a first-team All-FCS All-American by HERO Sports the service announced on Thursday.

It is the first time that McLaughlin has been named a first-team All-American.

This past season, he rushed for 1,588 yards on 227 carries and scored 13 touchdowns.

Last month, McLaughlin was named the Missouri Valley Offensive Player of the Year and is a finalist for the Walter Payton Award.

He is the Penguins’ first first-team All-American since Mychal Savage in 2009.

McLaughlin finished his career as the NCAA’s all-time leading rusher.