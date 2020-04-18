Youngstown State football standout transferring to ACC program

Justus Reed is leaving YSU to play at Virginia Tech for his final season after racking up 12.5 sacks this past year

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State football standout defensive end Justus Reed is transferring to Virginia Tech according to his Twitter account.

Reed recorded 42 total tackles last season with 12.5 sacks, which led the Penguins in 2019.

The former Florida transfer also notched two forced fumbles.

Reed has battled injuries throughout his career, missing the entire 2018 season with an injury.

He was named to the Missouri Valley Football Conference’s All-Newcomer Team in 2017 after coming from the Gators in 2016.

Reed entered his name into the transfer portal at the end of this past season.