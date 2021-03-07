Youngstown State football player earns weekly Missouri Valley Football Conference award

Jaleel McLaughlin was named Newcomer of the Week by the conference on Sunday evening

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State junior Jaleel McLaughlin has been named Missouri Valley Football Conference Newcomer of the Week.

The weekly conference awards were announced Sunday.

McLaughlin had a career-high 124 yards rushing on 26 carries in the Penguins loss to Southern Illinois on Saturday.

He also had two rushing touchdowns, the first two in his YSU career.

The junior running back is in his first year of the program after transferring from Notre Dame College.

Youngstown State returns to action on Saturday as they visit South Dakota State at 3 p.m.