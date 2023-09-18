YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Youngstown State football team moved up to number 24 in both the FCS Coaches Poll and the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 after improving to 2-1 over the weekend.

Head coach Doug Phillips and company moved into the Coaches Poll #24 slot after being unranked the previous week and moved up one spot in the Stats Perform poll.

The nudge in the rankings comes after YSU beat Robert Morris 48-28 on Saturday, where Salem product Mitch Davidson completed 21 of 25 passes for 339 yards and added two touchdowns (one rushing, one passing).

Both CJ Charleston and Bryce Oliver eclipsed 100 receiving yards for the Penguins, and Struthers native Brandan Serrano caught three passes, including a third-quarter touchdown.

The Penguins’ next opponent, Northern Iowa, received 30 votes and currently sits as the first team unranked in the coaches poll and the #29 ranked team according to Stats Perform.

Both teams have a bye week before meeting on Sept. 30 at the UNI-Dome on the campus of Northern Iowa.