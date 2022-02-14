NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – The New Castle boys basketball team opened up a double-digit lead in the first quarter and never looked back as they topped Farrell 80-50 on Monday night.

Watch the video above for highlights from the game.

The Red Hurricanes opened the game on a 9-0 run but after a timeout, Farrell was able to claw to within six points.

But New Castle was able to quickly extend the lead back up, leading 27-13 after the first quarter.

Youngstown State football commit and Red Hurricanes senior Michael Wells had 18 points in the first half to lead New Castle.

With the win, New Castle improves to 20-1 while Farrell falls to 14-7.