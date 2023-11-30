YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State women’s basketball early season skid continued on Thursday after falling to Detroit Mercy 59-50 to open up Horizon League play.

For YSU, Emily Saunders finished with a team-high 12 points while also grabbing 7 rebounds.

Paige Shy tallied a team-high 8 boards while Dena Jarrells led the Penguins with a game-high 5 assist.

The Titans were led by Myonna Hooper’s 16 points on 7-of-10 shooting and Irene Murua posting a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Also for Detroit Mercy, Youngstown native and former Kennedy Catholic standout Paris Gilmore finished with 5 points in the win.

Youngstown State drops to 2-5 and will next take on Robert Morris on Sunday, Dec. 3, at 12:00 p.m.