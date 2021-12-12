UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WKBN) – The Youngstown State women’s basketball team dropped their first game of the season on Sunday, falling at Penn State 78-58.

The Penguins led after the first quarter but allowed the Nittany Lions to go on a 22-7 run in the second quarter to take a 36-23 lead into the half.

No YSU player reached double-figures in the game. Chelsea Olson, Kennedy Catholic grad Malia Magestro and Lindsey Mack all had nine for the Penguins.

Youngstown State falls to 8-1 on the season and will return to action Friday at home against Davis and Elkins.