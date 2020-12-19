Youngstown State falls to Northern Kentucky for first loss of the season

The Penguins dropped their Horizon League opener to Northern Kentucky Saturday afternoon

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (WKBN) – The Youngstown State men’s basketball teams dropped their first game of the season Saturday, falling to Northern Kentucky 79-64.

It is the Penguins’ 8th-straight loss to the Norse.

The Penguins got off to a good start, leading by as many as seven in the first half.

But a Marques Warrick three-pointer would give the Norse a 34-31 lead going into the half.

YSU would start slow in the second half, allowing a 7-0 NKU run to increase the Norse’s lead to 11.

Northern Kentucky was led by Warrick and Adham Eleeda who each had 18 points.

For Youngstown State, Michael Akuchie had a game-high 15 points with Naz Bohannon having 12 while Darius Quisenberry and Geoff Hamperian added 11 each.

The two teams are back in action Sunday for a 3 p.m. tipoff on ESPN 2.