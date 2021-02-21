Youngstown State falls to North Dakota State in head coach Doug Phillips’ debut

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown State football team dropped their season opener Sunday to North Dakota State 25-7 at the FargoDome.

The game was the first for head coach Doug Phillips.

North Dakota State would score on their second drive of the game when Kobe Johnson ran for a 15-yard touchdown to make it 8-0 after the 2-point conversion.

The Bison would increase their lead in the second quarter on a Jake Reinholz 28-yard field goal, making it 11-0.

The Penguins earned just one first down in the first half with 41 yards of total offense.

NDSU would score on their first drive of the second half when Jalen Bussey broke free for a 22-yard touchdown run to make it 18-0.

The Penguins would put their best drive of the game together late in the third quarter as Girard grad Mark Waid found Warren JFK product Jacob Coates for a 12-yard touchdown reception.

It would cap off a 15-play, 75-yard drive for the Penguins to cut the deficit to 18-7.

North Dakota State would answer on their next drive, putting together a 9-play drive that was capped off by Bussey on a seven-yard touchdown run to make it 25-7.

Waid finished the day 8 of 11 for 75 yards and a touchdown. He added 11 rushing attempts for 26 yards.

Joe Craycraft got the start for YSU, going 4 of 11 in the air for 45 yards.

The Penguins return home on Saturday for their home opener against Northern Iowa at 12 p.m.