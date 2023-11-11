YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State football loses to Missouri Valley Conference leader, South Dakota State, 34-0.

YSU had 196 total yards on offense, 149 passing and 47 yards rushing. South Dakota State had 490 total yards on offense and forced one turnover.

YSU quarterback Mitch Davidson went 17-29 with 149 yards passing and one interception. YSU running-back Tyson King led the team in rushing with 20 yards on seven carries.

South Dakota State running-back Isaiah Davis rushed for 130 yards with one touchdown on 19 carries. SDSU receiver Jadon Janke caught seven passes for 166 yards and one touchdown.

Davidson said they need to clean up mistakes on offense.

“We just we didn’t come out to play as an offense, we got to be able to complete balls downfield when they give it to us, be able to run the football,” said Davidson. “We got to establish a run game, we got to be mistake free, and we weren’t today. We knew all week we got to take care of the football or they’re going to capitalize on it.”

YSU head coach Doug Phillips said the loss was humbling.

“We haven’t had that kind of beat down for a couple of years now,” said Phillips. “Humbles you, get to the realization that’s what it looks like. You know what? We’ll get to work tomorrow and continue working and building it and trying to look like that.”

YSU plays Murray State, next week, Nov. 18, at 2:00 p.m.