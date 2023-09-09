COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Although Youngstown State found themselves tied with No. 5 ranked Ohio State 7-7 early in this one, the Buckeyes pulled away for a 35-7 win over the Penguins.

YSU quarterback and Salem product Mitch Davidson capped of an 11 play 75-yard opening drive for the Penguins with a touchdown run from one-yard out to tie the game.

Davidson finished the day completing 12 of 18 passes for 98 yards and a rushing touchdown.

Ohio State scored 21 unanswered points after the Penguin touchdown and took a 28-7 lead in to halftime.

In the second half, former Springfield star QB Beau Brungard made another appearance after taking a snap on the first drive. He finished 5/8 passing for 37 yards and an interception.

Former Liberty standout Dra Rushton rushed for 22 yards on nine carries, while Tyson King led the team with 66 yards on 12 attempts.

New Castle native Marcus Hooker led YSU in tackles on the day with six total while Valley Christian product Jordan Trowers recorded four tackles for the Penguins defense.

Ohio State only scored one time in the second half during the 35-7 win over YSU in Columbus.

The Penguins fall to 1-1 on the season and return home to Stambaugh Stadium next Saturday to host Robert Morris at 2:00 p.m.