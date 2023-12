YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State Women’s basketball falls to conference rival, Wright State 82-68.

Malia Magestro led YSU in scoring with 22 points, eight rebounds, and four assists, while Emily Saunders had 14 points and Lindsay Linard scored 10.

Wright States’ Alexis Hutchinson scored a team high 26 points and Kacee Baumhower scored 15.

YSU’s record is now 4-9 and 11th in the Horizon League standings. YSU plays IUPUI Dec. 31, at 12:00 p.m.