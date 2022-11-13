SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WKBN) — In a close battle throughout the game, Youngstown State dropped a road matchup against Notre Dame 88-81.

Heading into halftime, Notre Dame held a seven-point advantage over the Penguins leading 43-36.

Youngstown State would not go away in the second half behind Adrian Nelson’s career high 27 points while adding 10 rebounds and two blocks, staying within punching distance of Notre Dame.

But despite YSU trailing 70-69 with with 4:39 left and then by three with two minutes to go in the game, the Fighting Irish would close out the Penguins to win by seven.

Senior guard Dwayne Cohill would add 18 points as the second leading scorer for Youngstown State.

The Penguins drop to 2-1 on the year and will return home Nov. 15 to take on Grace Christian.