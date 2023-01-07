YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State men’s basketball team tied two school records during a 105-74 route of IUPU, dishing out 33 assists and making 18 3-pointers.

View highlights from the win above.

Despite falling behind 4-0 to start the game, YSU ripped of a 24-4 run to take over and led by 13 at halftime.

Penguins guard Dwayne Cohill recorded his 1,000th career point in the first half, and would finish with 13 points and 10 assists. It was his first career double-double with assists.

Freshman John Lovelace Jr. scored a team-high 16 points on two 3-pointers, along with Malek Green and Bryce McBride with 12 each.

YSU finished the week 2-0 in the Horizon League and will improve to 12-5 on the season and 4-2 in conference play.