ROCHESTER, Mich. (WKBN) – The Youngstown State men’s basketball team snapped a five-game losing streak at Oakland as the Penguins topped the Golden Grizzlies 85-69 Saturday afternoon.

YSU led by double-digits but saw their lead cut to just four halfway through the second half.

But the Penguins would respond with a 19-2 run to push their lead out of reach.

Brandon Rush led Youngstown State with 30 points on 11-16 shooting including 7-10 from 3-point range.

Also in double-figures for the Penguins was Malek Green with 20, Bryce McBride with 19 and Adrian Nelson with 11.

With the win, YSU improves to 14-5 overall and 6-2 in Horizon League play. They return to action Thursday at Green Bay.

The 14-5 mark is Youngstown State’s best start since 1997.