YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State women’s basketball took the lead for good six minutes into this one and led the rest of the way in a 78-32 win over Slippery Rock in a non-conference matchup.

It was the first time the two Valley colleges have met in women’s basketball in 32 years.

The Penguins were led by Emily Saunders 22 points and 9 rebounds on 9-of-10 shooting from the field.

Haley Thierry added 12 points and Kennedy Catholic product Malia Magestro pitched in 7 points while both hit two 3-pointers.

Senior Dena Jarrells led the team with 5 assists while also scoring 11 points in the win.

Youngstown State moves to 2-0 on the young season and will host Western Michigan at the Beeghly Center on Nov. 16 at 5 p.m.