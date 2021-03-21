Youngstown State defensive standout wins conference award after big week

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State linebacker Grant Dixon has been named the Missouri Valley Football Conference Defensive Player of the Week on Sunday by the league.

Dixon was part of three Penguins’ turnovers on Saturday against South Dakota in the 28-10 win.

Dixon had an interception, forced a fumble and recovered a fumble.

The senior also post four solo tackles on the afternoon.

The Penguins are 1-3 on the season and will welcome North Dakota Saturday at noon for their final home game of the season.

