VERMILLION, South Dakota (WKBN) – #23 Youngstown State scored three touchdowns unanswered to tie #17 South Dakota at 31-31 late, before the Coyotes hit a field goal in the final seconds for a 34-31 win.

The Penguins trailed 31-10 in the third quarter before tying with less than six minutes left in the fourth quarter on a Mitch Davidson touchdown pass to Bryce Oliver from six yards out.

But with just 19 seconds to play, the Coyotes marched 37 yards in 16 seconds to set up a Will Leyland 41-yard field goal as time expired to halt the Penguins’ comeback attempt.

Liberty product Dra Rushton led YSU in rushing with 116 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries.

Davidson finished the day completing 15 of 26 passes for 267 yards and three passing touchdowns.

Max Tomczak had a huge day receiving for the Penguins with 134 yards on six catches and one score.

Youngstown State falls to 3-3 on the season and 1-2 in Missouri Valley Football Conference play after the overtime loss.

The Penguins will return home next week to host Illinois State on Saturday, Oct. 21 at 2 p.m.