YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown State men’s basketball team used a 16-6 run in the second half to run away from Northern Kentucky 74-56 Saturday night.

Watch the video above to see highlights and hear reaction from the Penguins.

YSU led by just four at the break but held NKU to just 24 points in the second half.

Brandon Rush led the Penguins with 18 points while Adrian Nelson recorded a double-double with 17 points and 12 rebounds.

“I just had to pay them back for the first time,” Nelson said following the game.

“They beat us because we have we’re on a mission and we need a ring. So a chip on my shoulder for sure.”

Dwayne Cohill had 15 and Malek Greed added 13.

With the win, Youngstown State moves to 19-6 and 11-3 in Horizon League play. The Penguins are now in sole possession of first place over Milwaukee by a half game with the Panthers in action Monday against Green Bay.

“Either going north or you’re going south,” says head coach Jerrod Calhoun

“And I talked to our guys about that. We’re trying to go north. We’re trying to go to the top of the league and even a couple of our guys get chippy with each other on the court. You know, that’s how bad they wanted it. I haven’t seen us do that all year, so we got to stay together. We got to keep fighting. But it’s exciting.”