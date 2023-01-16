YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown State women’s basketball team had their four-game win streak snapped at home by IUPUI 64-61.

View highlights from the game above.

Tied at the half, IUPUI used a 13-5 run late in the third quarter to separate from the Penguins. The Jaguars were led in scoring by Destiny Perkins with a game-high 18 points, while adding six assists.

Lilly Ritz once again led the Penguins, finishing with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Despite the loss, Ritz recorded her 10th double-double of the season.

Senior guard Megan Callahan would pitch in 14 points and Kennedy Catholic product Malia Magestro would added 11.

The Penguins fall to 12-5 on the season and 6-2 in conference, which puts them one game behind Green Bay and Cleveland State for best in the Horizon League.

Youngstown State plays next on Friday, when they travel to Green Bay to face the 14-3 Phoenix.