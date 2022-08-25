YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State Men’s Basketball head coach Jerred Calhoun received a contract extension on Thursday from the university.

The extension goes through the 2026-2027 season.

Calhoun took over the program in 2017 and has led the team to three straight winning seasons, which is the first time the program has done that since 1982-85.

“I want to thank YSU President Jim Tressel, Athletics Director Ron Strollo, and our Board of Trustees for their trust in me to lead our team and their commitment to our men’s basketball program,” Calhoun said in a press release. “My family and I love being here at Youngstown State, and the Youngstown community has truly embraced us. We are grateful for the opportunity to lead this program and look to build upon the successes we have achieved here.”

Overall, he holds a 72-86 record as the Penguins’ head coach.

YSU will open Horizon League play on December 1st at Northern Kentucky.