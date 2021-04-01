Youngstown State bowling team breaking records; set focus on NCAA Tournament

The YSU womens bowling team is heading to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in program history

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – “People knew what we were made of but maybe not so scared of us,” said Youngstown State senior Sarah Florence. “But I think people know, we have Youngstown State, they are going to bring it.”

In just their fifth year as a program at YSU, the Penguins’ womens bowling team is making history by receiving an at-large bid to their first-ever NCAA Tournament.

“Oh my gosh, I was shaking the entire time,” said junior Emma Wrenn. “It was unreal. I don’t think it will ever be something that I can replicate.”

“We are all about the process and how we do things,” said head coach Doug Kuberski. “And that stuff we believe takes care of itself. So just focusing on what we do and how we do it has been our main point, and seeing the results though is very rewarding, it kind of validates that process.”

On top of their first trip to the NCAA Tournament, the Penguins have set six school records this season alone including the highest traditional match. YSU has also been a mainstay in the national rankings, staying in the top 11 all season long.

“A lot of great teams out there and that we are honored to bowl against but I can tell you that they acknowledge that we belong,” Kuberski said.

The Penguins say it’s their pack mentality that has pushed them together on and off the lanes.

“It is amazing how the pins know when you are together or not,” Kuberski said. “They are smart. When you are together, even though it is an individual sport, they know it and they tend to fall a lot more when you are together and loose and having fun supporting each other.”

“There is a lot of trust and it is very relaxing to know that I don’t have to be perfect because someone is going to catch me,” Florence said.

“That chemistry off the lanes makes you [want] to win games and grind through the hard times and eventually win,” Wrenn said.

YSU is hoping to take that mentality into the championships next week, hoping to make even more history for the program.

“We are born ready,” Florence said. “We are ready to go. Just take it one step at a time, enjoy the moment, be together and just have fun.”

The NCAA Tournament regional competition will be held at AMF Pro Bowl Lanes in Kansas City, Missouri on April 7 and 8, followed by the championships on April 9 and 10.

YSU will battle Louisiana Tech, Fairleigh Dickinson and Sam Houston in the regional bracket.