HARAHAN, Louisiana (WKBN) – The Youngstown State women’s bowling team finished runners-up in the Southland Bowling League tournament, falling to Vanderbilt in the final on Sunday.

The second-place finish is the best finish for the Penguins in the conference tournament.

Despite being runners-up, YSU could still receive and at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament following their regular season success.

NCAA Regional play begins on April 8.

Last season, YSU reached the NCAA Tournament for the first time in program history, finishing in fourth place.