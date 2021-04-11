Youngstown State bowler earns multiple postseason awards

YSU junior Emma Wrenn won two postseason awards this weekend, becoming the first YSU bowler to earn both honors

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State junior bowler Emma Wrenn has been named to the National Tenpin Coaches Association All-Region Honorable Mention Team and to the NCAA All-Tournament team.

Wrenn averaged 198.35 in traditional play during the season while posting a school record 28 games of at least 200.

She led the Penguins in Baker frame average and fill percentage, and she earned four top-20 finishes at tournaments in 2020-21. Her best finish came when she was the runner-up at the Columbia 300 Saints Invite with a six-game set of 1,292.

Wrenn bowled nine straight games of at least 200 in January, and she topped 200 in all eight of her games at the Big Red Invitational.

At the NCAA Tournament this week, Wrenn averaged 201.6 in traditional play and posted a 225 in the final four match against McKendree. In the two matches in the final bracket, Wrenn averaged 219 in traditional play and 21.69 pins per frame in Baker games.

This is the first time that a YSU bowler has won either award.

The Penguins finished as national semifinalist this past week at the NCAA Tournament.