YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown State women’s basketball team opened a four-game homestand by blowing out Davis and Elkins 71-27 at the Beeghly Center Friday.

The Penguins jumped on Davis and Elkins early, going on a 15-0 run to open the first quarter and outscored the Senators 20-2 in the first quarter.

Lilly Ritz had a game-high 14 points for Youngstown State while KC grad Malia Magestro, Chelsea Olson and Megan Callahan had eight apiece.

YSU improves to 9-1 and will be back in action Tuesday against Point Park at 11 a.m.