YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown State women let an eight point lead slip away to IUPUI on Sunday, falling in overtime to the Jaguars 76-68.

The Penguins led by eight points with 2:12 to go in the game but saw IUPUI’s Anna Mortag drain a three in the corner to tie the game with 6.1 seconds left.

YSU had a chance to take the advantage but turned the ball over at the end of regulation.

In the overtime, the Jaguars outscored the Penguins 15-7 in overtime to steal the win.

Lilly Ritz led YSU with 23 points and 13 rebounds on the night. Kennedy Catholic grad Malia Magestro had 19, while Paige Shy added 12.

With the loss, the Penguins fall to 15-2 overall and 9-1 in Horizon League play.