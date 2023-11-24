LAS VEGAS, NV. (WKBN) – Rhode Island handed Youngstown State University women’s basketball its third loss of the season after a 63-50 win over the Penguins in the Las Vegas Holiday Classic on Friday.

Despite YSU leading 10-8 early, Rhode Island jumped out to a double-digit lead and took an 11-point advantage into halftime.

Rams guard Sophie Phillips led all scorers with 23 points on 8-of-12 shooting and 5-of-9 from 3-point land in the win.

For the Penguins, Shay-Lee Kirby scored a team-high 10 points, and Dena Jarrells and Abby Liber also notched 8 points each.

With the 13-point win, Rhode Island, a 26-win team a year ago, improved to 4-2 on this season.

Youngstown State falls to 2-3 on the young season and will take on Northern Arizona on Saturday in the second game of the Las Vegas Holiday Classic.