Youngstown State battles but falls to South Dakota State to remain winless

YSU had the lead late but were unable to hang on against #8 SDSU

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown State football team had the lead late against South Dakota State Saturday, but fell to the Jackrabbits 19-17.

The Penguins led 17-16 with 35 seconds to go when Cole Frahm hit a field goal to give SDSU the lead for good.

YSU would fall behind 7-0 in the first quarter after Mark Gronowski threw an 8-yard touchdown to Jaxon Janke.

The Jackrabbits would add a Frahm field goal late in the first quarter to make it 10-0.

The Penguins would respond in the 2nd quarter when Jaleel McLaughlin broke free for a 42-yard touchdown run to make it 10-7 at the half.

SDSU would score first in the 2nd half when Gronowski scored on a one-yard rushing touchdown making it 16-7.

YSU would answer in the 4th quarter on a Colt McFadden field goal, making it 16-10.

The Penguins would then take the lead later in the quarter on another McLaughlin touchdown, this time from one-yard out to make it 17-16.

After Frahm’s go-ahead field goal, YSU had one last chance with seven seconds left but Mark Waid would be sacked to end the game.

The Penguins fall to 0-4 on the season.