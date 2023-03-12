YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The historic Youngstown State men’s basketball season is not over just yet, after the Penguins officially accepted a bid to the 2023 National Invitation Tournament.

The 24-9 YSU team will travel to Stillwater, Oklahoma, for the first round matchup against 1-seed Oklahoma State.

Games in the NIT are played at the higher seed’s home court until the semifinals and championship game in Las Vegas, Nevada.

If the Penguins win, they will add to the school record for most wins in a season and advance to the Second Round on March 18-19 to face to winner of 4-seed Washington State and Eastern Washington.

During the record-breaking season for Youngstown State, the Jerrod Calhoun-led bunch won the program’s first ever Horizon League regular season title and set the new mark for wins in a single-season.