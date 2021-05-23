Youngstown State baseball team sets new program record with win over Milwaukee

The Penguins set a new record for home wins in a season with 19

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown State baseball team set a new program record for home wins in a season as the Penguins topped Milwaukee 10-2 Sunday at Eastwood Field.

YSU took the series, winning three of four from the Panthers.

The win is Youngstown State’s 19th home win of the season, surpassing the previous high of 18 set in 1977.

YSU scored six runs over the first five innings to build a 6-1 advantage before Milwaukee scored once in the top of the eighth to pull within four runs.

The Penguins responded by scoring four runs in the home half of the eighth to pull away for the 10-2 win.

Blaze Glenn had two hits with an RBI and two runs scored.

Poland grad Braeden O’Shaughnessy was two-for-two with two walks, two RBIs and a run scored.

The Penguins will now advance to the Horizon League tournament as the three-seed and will play two-seed UIC in the opening round Thursday at 3 p.m. at Nischwitz Stadium in Dayton, Ohio.