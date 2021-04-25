Youngstown State baseball sets program record in sweep of Oakland

YSU set a new program record for Horizon League wins in a season with their 17th on Sunday

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown State baseball team set a new program record for Horizon League wins in a season in their 18-6 win over Oakland on Sunday at Eastwood Field.

The win is the Penguins’ 17th conference win, surpassing the previous record of 16 Horizon League wins set in 2006.

YSU has now won five-straight games and are 22-17 overall.

Blaze Glenn went three-for-six with a three-run home run, two runs scored and five RBIs. Jeff Wehler went three-for-four with three runs scored, two RBIs and a stolen base.

Youngstown State will continue Horizon League play next weekend with a four-game series at UIC. The Penguins and Flames will open the series on Friday with a single game at 5:05 p.m.