MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (WKBN) – The Youngstown State baseball team topped Milwaukee in Game 1 of a doubleheader 11-2 on Saturday afternoon.

The win is head coach Dan Bertolini’s 100th as the Penguins head coach.

YSU plated nine runs thru the first four innings to cruise to the win.

Steven D’Eusanio was the hot bat in Game 1 going two for five with two RBIs and two runs scored.

Chad Coles got the win for the Penguins pitching six innings allowing just two runs on five hits with five strikeouts.

YSU fell in Game 2 of the doubleheader later in the day and are now 15-25 for the season.