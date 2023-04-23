YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Former Murray State forward DJ Burns announced on social media he will be transferring to Youngstown State to join Jerrod Calhoun’s Penguins squad for the 2023-2024 season.

The 6’7″ forward started all 32 games last season for the Racers and averaged 8.7 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists on 57% shooting from the field during the team’s 17-15 season.

The junior from Louisiana started his career at Southern University before transferring to Murray State, where Burns started in all 68 games he appeared in two seasons with the school.

This is the third NCAA Transfer Portal signing that Calhoun has landed this offseason a few months after the Penguins claimed the first Horizon League title in program history.