POLAND Ohio (WKBN) – Poland Seminary senior Nate Williams will continue his academic and athletic career at Youngstown State University.

The Bulldogs lineman made it official Wednesday morning:

Williams is a 6’4″, 280 pound center and three-year letter winner for Poland.

As a starter, Williams helped block for a team that rushed for over 6,500 yards and 77 rushing touchdowns. He never missed a snap in 24 consecutive games.