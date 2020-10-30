Youngstown showdown: Ursuline & Poland discuss Saturday’s regional semifinal matchup

Watch the full interviews with Coach Williams and Karter Kellgren from Poland as well as Coach Reardon and Matthew Reardon of Ursuline

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A trip to the Division IV Regional Championship is on the line Saturday night in Poland between two of the area’s top programs.

The Poland Bulldogs will host the Ursuline Irish in the regional semifinals. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Poland High School. It’s the first meeting between the two programs since 2005.

“First of all, we’re excited to just be playing regardless of who’s on the other side,” said Dan Reardon, Ursuline head coach. “But, it does add a little intrigue for the community and fan interest and all of those different things. I think our kids are just excited to be playing a local team that we normally don’t play. I’m sure their kids feel the same way.”

This season, Poland and Ursuline have combined for 13 wins, but only one team will keep its playoff run alive on the WKBN High School Football Game of the Week.

“They’re another team, terribly talented,” said Ryan Williams, Poland head coach. “They’ve got great skill positions, very good up front, very well-coached. So, we’re gonna have our hands full no matter what. No matter when we played them last or next, it doesn’t matter. They’re very good.”

Watch the full interviews in the video above with Coach Williams and Karter Kellgren from Poland as well as Coach Reardon and Matthew Reardon of Ursuline.

